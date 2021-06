LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The 2020 season was an up and down one for the Chicago Bears offense and going into 2021, they made some key changes to the quarterback position and offensive line. The main additions are Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, but Chicago's front office has also re-tooled this offensive line by drafting Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, while bringing back Germain Ifedi and signing veteran Elijah Wilkinson.