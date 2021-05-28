Daily Weather Forecast For Yoder

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 74 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 45 °F 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 10 mph



