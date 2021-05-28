Daily Weather Forecast For Yoder
YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
