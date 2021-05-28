Weather Forecast For Buxton
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
