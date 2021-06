A headline in the June 8 edition of The Wall Street Journal could have been pulled from mid-2013: “Traders Bet on Return of $100 Oil.”. The article went on to say how traders have gobbled up call options tied to oil reaching $100/bbl by the end of next year, suggesting they are betting the current demand-supply imbalance is here to stay for awhile. That narrative could easily be read as déjà vu all over again.