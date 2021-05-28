Council Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.