Council, NC

Council Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 18 days ago

COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aEVcbSF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Council, NC
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Council, NC
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COUNCIL, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Council Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Council

(COUNCIL, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Council. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.