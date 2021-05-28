Cancel
Littlefork, MN

Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aEVcaZW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Littlefork, MN
Littlefork, MN
Littlefork News Watch

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Littlefork

(LITTLEFORK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littlefork. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Littlefork, MN
Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(LITTLEFORK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littlefork. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Environment
Littlefork News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LITTLEFORK, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Littlefork Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.