Dove Creek, CO

Weather Forecast For Dove Creek

Dove Creek Bulletin
DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVcZdf00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."