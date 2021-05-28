Cancel
Houston, OH

A rainy Friday in Houston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Houston Daily
 18 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Houston Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aEVcYkw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

