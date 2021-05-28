Cancel
Cando, ND

Cando Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cando Times
Cando Times
 18 days ago

CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aEVcV6l00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cando Times

Cando Times

Cando, ND
ABOUT

With Cando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

