Daily Weather Forecast For Tatum

TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.