Tatum, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Tatum

Posted by 
Tatum News Watch
 18 days ago

TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aEVcUE200

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tatum, NM
With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

