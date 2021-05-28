Cancel
Benkelman, NE

Weather Forecast For Benkelman

Benkelman News Beat
Benkelman News Beat
 18 days ago

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aEVcTLJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Benkelman, NE
With Benkelman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

