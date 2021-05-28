Weather Forecast For Benkelman
BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
