Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scobey, MT

Scobey Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Scobey Bulletin
Scobey Bulletin
 18 days ago

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVcSSa00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey, MT
7
Followers
96
Post
157
Views
ABOUT

With Scobey Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scobey, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Scobey, MTPosted by
Scobey Bulletin

Tuesday has sun for Scobey — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SCOBEY, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scobey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 134 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120 and 134. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.