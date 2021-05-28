Scobey Weather Forecast
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
