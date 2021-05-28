Cancel
Clayton, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Clayton

Clayton Daily
Clayton Daily
 18 days ago

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEVcRZr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Clayton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

