Iraan, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Iraan

Iraan News Beat
 18 days ago

IRAAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aEVcQh800

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Iraan News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Iraan, TXPosted by
Iraan News Beat

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Iraan

(IRAAN, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Iraan Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.