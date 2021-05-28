Hallock Weather Forecast
HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- 13 mph wind
