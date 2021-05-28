Cancel
Hallock, MN

Hallock Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 18 days ago

HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVcPoP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

