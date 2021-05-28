Cancel
Chappell, NE

Weather Forecast For Chappell

Chappell News Flash
 18 days ago

CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aEVcNIB00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

