Correctionville, IA

Correctionville Daily Weather Forecast

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 18 days ago

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aEVcMPS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

