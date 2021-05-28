Correctionville Daily Weather Forecast
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
