Monterey, VA

Monterey Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Monterey News Watch
 18 days ago

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aEVcLWj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monterey, VA
