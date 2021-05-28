Monterey Daily Weather Forecast
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
