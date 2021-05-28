4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
