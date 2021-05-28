4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.