Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield Digest
Fairfield Digest
 18 days ago

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aEVcJlH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield, NC
2
Followers
122
Post
152
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fairfield, NCPosted by
Fairfield Digest

Get weather-ready — Fairfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairfield: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;