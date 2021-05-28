Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities
(MOAPA, NV) A sunny Friday is here for Moapa, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moapa:
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 102 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 101 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 103 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 104 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.