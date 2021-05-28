Tillar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TILLAR, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
