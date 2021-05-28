Cancel
Eureka, NV

Eureka Weather Forecast

Eureka Bulletin
Eureka Bulletin
 18 days ago

EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVcFEN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated t-storms in the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

With Eureka Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Eureka

(EUREKA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sunday sun alert in Eureka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EUREKA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.