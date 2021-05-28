4-Day Weather Forecast For San Luis
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.