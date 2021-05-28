Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neah Bay, WA

Neah Bay Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Neah Bay Dispatch
Neah Bay Dispatch
 18 days ago

NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aEVcDSv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay, WA
7
Followers
94
Post
733
Views
ABOUT

With Neah Bay Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neah Bay, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related