Neah Bay Weather Forecast
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.