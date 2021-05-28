Neah Bay Weather Forecast

NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



