Medway, ME

Take advantage of Friday sun in Medway

Posted by 
Medway Post
Medway Post
 18 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) A sunny Friday is here for Medway, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aEVcCaC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

