Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

Easton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 18 days ago

EASTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aEVcBhT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
19
Followers
170
Post
768
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related