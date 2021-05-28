3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Chambers

(CHAMBERS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chambers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chambers:

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 17 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 17 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.