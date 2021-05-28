Cancel
Chambers, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Chambers

Posted by 
Chambers Today
 18 days ago

(CHAMBERS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chambers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chambers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVcAok00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chambers, AZ
ABOUT

With Chambers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

