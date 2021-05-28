La Crosse Weather Forecast
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then rain likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain in the day; while chance rain during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
