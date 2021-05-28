La Crosse Weather Forecast

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then rain likely during night High 71 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Rain High 63 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain in the day; while chance rain during night High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



