Peach Springs, AZ

Weather Forecast For Peach Springs

Posted by 
 18 days ago

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEVc4bd00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Peach Springs is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Peach Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.