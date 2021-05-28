Friday sun alert in Howard — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOWARD, SD) A sunny Friday is here for Howard, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Howard:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 58 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.