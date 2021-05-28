Cancel
Harlowton, MT

Take advantage of Friday sun in Harlowton

Posted by 
Harlowton Times
Harlowton Times
 18 days ago

(HARLOWTON, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harlowton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aEVc1xS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 34 °F
    • 10 to 22 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harlowton Times

Harlowton Times

Harlowton, MT
With Harlowton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Mt#Sun#Nws
