4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee
GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
