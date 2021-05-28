Belarus: Drummer sentenced to six years in prison over participation in protests

13 May 2021: The Maskouski district Court in Minsk sentenced drummer Aliaksei Sanchuk to six years in prison for performing during opposition protests, reported Euro News. Sanchuk was arrested on 4 November 2020 and sentenced to 15 days in prison for participating in “unauthorised demonstrations”, but he was never released and faced the criminal charges. He was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code, Article 342 for organisation and preparation in actions violating public order, Article 293 for preparing persons to participate in mass riots, and Article 13 for preparation to participate in riots.