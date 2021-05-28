Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Belarus: Drummer sentenced to six years in prison over participation in protests

freemuse.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article13 May 2021: The Maskouski district Court in Minsk sentenced drummer Aliaksei Sanchuk to six years in prison for performing during opposition protests, reported Euro News. Sanchuk was arrested on 4 November 2020 and sentenced to 15 days in prison for participating in “unauthorised demonstrations”, but he was never released and faced the criminal charges. He was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code, Article 342 for organisation and preparation in actions violating public order, Article 293 for preparing persons to participate in mass riots, and Article 13 for preparation to participate in riots.

freemuse.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Prison#Drummers#Political Prisoner#Protest Riot#Euro News#Byculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Protests
Related
Protestsalloaadvertiser.com

Belarus leader signs law increasing prison terms for protesters

Belarus’ authoritarian president signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year.
Protestsgranthshala.com

Hundreds protest in Bahrain over prisoner’s death

Protesters march on the streets of Dih village after a political prisoner, Hussain Barakat, died after contracting COVID. Hundreds have staged a rare protest in Bahrain over the death of a prisoner from the coronavirus despite the island kingdom being vaccinated months ago. In Wednesday night’s demonstration, protesters marched on...
Retailepicstream.com

Operator of Illegal Manga Site Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison by Japan Court

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A 29-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after operating an illegal manga website that featured pirated copies of hit titles such as One Piece and Kingdom. Romi Hoshino was found guilty of violating the copyright infringement law on Wednesday for running the popular pirate website Manga-Mura. The illegal website which was taken down in 2018 is believed to have caused the manga industry losses of over 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion).
Public SafetyKotaku

Manga Pirate Sentenced To Three Years In Prison And Fined Over $600,000

Romi Hoshino, the alleged administrator of now-shuttered manga piracy site Manga-Mura, was arrested on copyright charges in 2019 after a global manhunt. Today, the Fukuoka District Court found the 29-year-old guilty. As reported by FNN and Nikkei (via ANN), Hoshino has been sentenced to three years in prison and slapped...
Public Healthwearebreakingnews.com

Man Who Damaged Over 500 COVID-19 Vaccines Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Milwaukee – A former Wisconsin pharmaceutical employee who purposely messed up more than 500 COVID-19 vaccines was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton, pleaded guilty in February to two serious counts of attempted tampering with a consumer product. He admitted to having intentionally removed Moderna-manufactured doses for hours from a refrigerator at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, just north of Milwaukee.
Worldrojname.com

Kurdish lawyer sentenced to 11.5 years in prison

Kurdish lawyer Sevda Çelik Özbingöl has been sentenced to over eleven years in prison in Urfa. The lawyer is a thorn in the side of the judiciary because she represents the Şenyaşar family and survivors of the victims of the ISIS attack in Suruç. ...
Warren, MEwabi.tv

Prisoner sentenced to 8 years for killing cellmate

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A prisoner in Warren who killed his cellmate in a fight over cigarettes has been sentenced to 8 years for that crime. Zachary Titus pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December. Under a plea agreement, the murder charge was reduced to manslaughter and the sentence capped at...
AdvocacyWRAL

Egypt court upholds death sentences for 12 over 2013 sit-in

CAIRO — Egypt’s highest criminal court Monday upheld the death sentence for 12 people involved in a 2013 protest by Islamists, including leaders of the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, state media reported. The 12 were convicted and sentenced in a mass trial in 2018 for involvement in a sit-in protest...
Wisconsin Statedrudge.com

Wisconsin Pharmacist Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison.

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed. Pharmacists are in high demand and draw very good salaries. This guy will remember such when he is paroled and looks for another job, with no license and a prison record dogging him around the rest of his life. That's a high price for his family to pay for this knob's misplaced beliefs...
Fraud CrimesMortgage Fraud Blog

Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Shotgunning

Simon Curanaj, 67, Yonkers, New York, was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for his role in a $3.5 million scheme to use false information and simultaneous loan applications at multiple banks to fraudulently obtain home equity lines of credit, a practice known as “shotgunning.”. According to documents filed...
Fraud Crimestherecord.media

Two Carbanak hackers sentenced to eight years in prison in Kazakhstan

Two members of the Carbanak (Cobalt) cybercrime group were sentenced today in a Kazakhstan court to eight years in prison for stealing from Kazakhstan banks. The sentencing was announced today by the Almaty city prosecutor’s office. The two hackers, whose names were not released, were found guilty of hacking into...
Public Safetyiharare.com

Ghost Thief Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

The infamous ghost thief, Norman Chagwiza, who made waves after it emerged that he robbed people whilst clad in a white and black costume that made him appear like a ghost has been sentenced. According to The Herald, Chagwiza was last week jailed by Gutu Magistrate Madhlenkosi Ndlovu on his...
EuropeVoice of America

Slovakia Orders Retrial of Businessman Accused of Ordering Jan Kuciak Murder

Slovakia ordered a retrial Tuesday in the case of a prominent businessman who was acquitted of masterminding the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak. A lower court last year acquitted businessman Marian Kocner, citing lack of evidence. But Supreme Court Judge Peter Paluda said the court had not considered all available evidence.