Caliente, NV

Weather Forecast For Caliente

Posted by 
Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 18 days ago

CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aEVbxfC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

