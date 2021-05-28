Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From this evening to Monday afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 28.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 24.2 Fri 7am 25.4 27.5 27.5