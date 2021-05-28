Cancel
Maxwell, CA

Weather Forecast For Maxwell

Posted by 
Maxwell Journal
 18 days ago

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVbvtk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 104 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 107 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

