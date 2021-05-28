Weather Forecast For Maxwell
MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 104 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 107 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
