Weather Forecast For Maxwell

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 98 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 104 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 107 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



