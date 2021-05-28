Cancel
Springdale, WA

Friday has sun for Springdale — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 18 days ago

(SPRINGDALE, WA) A sunny Friday is here for Springdale, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVbt8I00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 66 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
21
Followers
170
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

