The job market of 2021 is tough, with number of candidates far surpassing the number of openings. This, in turn, gives rise to a lot of competition among job seekers. Add to that those who migrate from villages to cities and towns in search of work, often lacking in skills and experience, (who have suffered the most during the pandemic), and the situation seems like an endless puzzle. This is why job searching platforms are flourishing at the moment, and led by this change in market trend, Apna has raised a new round of funding.