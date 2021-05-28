Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 18 days ago

RHINELANDER, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aEVbmCR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander, WI
23
Followers
180
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related