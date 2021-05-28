Rhinelander Weather Forecast

RHINELANDER, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night High 57 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



