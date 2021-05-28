Cancel
Las Vegas, NM

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Las Vegas

Posted by 
Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 18 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Friday is set to be rainy in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Las Vegas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aEVbifX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

