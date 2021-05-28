Weather Forecast For Eatonton
EATONTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
