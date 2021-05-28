Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX’s ‘monopolisation’ of space risks a ‘catastrophic scenario’, claims satellite competitor

By Adam Smith
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxRZW_0aEVbe8d00

Elon Musk ’s thousands of SpaceX satellites threaten a “de-facto monopolisation” of space , the head of European space company Arianespace has argued.

SpaceX, in developing its Starlink constellation of spacecrafts, asked for authorisation from the United States Federal Communications Commission to launch up to 42,000 satellites.

"We want space to remain accessible for human activities... but we refuse a Wild West space. It really is our responsibility to ensure that low orbit (less than 1,000 kilometres or 625 miles) above the Earth is sustainable long-term," CEO Stéphane Israël told a UN-sponsored sustainable space development conference in Geneva, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

"SpaceX has already deployed 1,677 satellites for Starlink, which means that today, of all satellites in operation, 35 percent belong to one man – Elon Musk”, Israël continued, “And if you include satellites of more than 50 kilograms, that's more than 50 percent."

The CEO added that, seeing the risks of several collisions in recent years, that “very quickly, we could find ourselves in a catastrophic scenario that would render this orbit impractical.”

Neither Arianespace nor SpaceX responded to The Independent’s request for comment before time of publication.

This is not the only time that allegations of the dangers of low-altitude satellites, and criticism of how government contracts are handed out, have been levied at SpaceX. In January 2021, after SpaceX asked US regulators for permission to operate its satellites at a lower altitude than it originally intended , Amazon corporate counsel Mariah Dodson Shuman reportedly told the FCC that “SpaceX has indicated that it is capable of operating its system without exceeding 580 km and has not demonstrated why such a condition should not be effective immediately”.

An Amazon spokesperson also said that the company designed its “Kuiper System to avoid interference with Starlink, and now SpaceX wants to change the design of its system. Those changes not only create a more dangerous environment for collisions in space, but they also increase radio interference for customers”.

In response, Elon Musk tweeted that it does not “serve the public to hamstring Starlink today for an Amazon satellite system that is at best several years away from operation.”

In August 2020, a report by the Satellite Constellations 1 (Satcon1) workshop found that that constellations of bright satellites like SpaceX’s will fundamentally change ground-based optical and infrared astronomy .

“We find that the worst-case constellation designs prove extremely impactful to the most severely affected science programs,” the report stated.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

150K+
Followers
82K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Satellites#European#Arianespace#Un#Agence France Presse#Fcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

ICEYE Introduces the World’s First Wide Area Imaging for Persistent Monitoring with New Space SAR Satellites

ICEYE’s persistent monitoring customers now have access to the world’s most comprehensive set of radar imaging capabilities. HELSINKI, Finland (ICEYE PR) – Finnish New Space leader ICEYE announced today the commercial availability of wide area imaging capabilities covering 10,000 km² data acquisitions with its SAR (synthetic-aperture radar) satellite constellation. ICEYE is the only New Space SAR satellite provider to achieve wide-area Scan mode imaging, with up to a 100-times larger area coverage from the closest alternatives in the marketplace. Thanks to the completely unique system design of ICEYE’s SAR satellites, ICEYE is now able to provide the world’s single most comprehensive persistent monitoring capabilities both for land and sea data use cases.
Arizona StatePosted by
Vice

SpaceX's Satellite Internet Shuts Down Because It's Too Hot in Arizona

Some Starlink users say they’re running into overheating issues during the beta of SpaceX’s new low-orbit satellite broadband service. Starlink is currently providing 10,000 beta participants speeds between 50Mbps and 150Mbps. Users pay $100 per month (plus a $500 hardware charge) for the next-gen broadband service, which Elon Musk claims will see a broader commercial launch before the end of 2021.
Aerospace & Defenseairforce-technology.com

SpaceX to reuse Falcon 9 rocket booster for GPS III SV05 launch

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has allowed a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster to lift off the US Space Force’s (USSF) fifth global positioning system (GPS 3 SV05) satellite. The national security satellite is set for launch from Florida, US, on 17 June, marking another milestone in the...
Aerospace & Defensegranthshala.com

Wooden satellite will send strange ‘experimental’ projects into space

The world’s first wooden satellite, which is shaped like a box, is being sent into space this year with several experimental sensors. The WISA Woodsat is a ten centimeter square nanosatellite (‘CubeSat’) built using standardized boxes with surface panels made of plywood. Aside from the aluminum rails to send it into space – and a selfie stick – the entire craft is made from wood.
Cape Canaveral, FLfox35orlando.com

SpaceX to launch navigation satellite on Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - You'll be able to watch a rocket launch during lunchtime on Thursday. SpaceX is getting ready to send up a rocket from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral. The Falcon 9 will carry a GPS navigation satellite. The 15-minute launch window opens at 12:09 p.m. According to Space...
Aerospace & Defenseimpactlab.com

SpaceX Starlink internet could be coming to an airline near you

As SpaceX continues to deploy numerous satellites in low-Earth orbit as part of its Starlink internet project, the company revealed this week that it’s talking to “several airlines” about the possibility of providing in-flight Wi-Fi. Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX’s VP of Starlink and commercial sales, revealed the news during an event...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

A New Space Force Satellite Just Took Off for Space—From a Plane

The U.S. Space Force launched a new "space domain awareness" satellite on Sunday from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base. Northrop Grumman's Pegasus XL rocket launched the satellite into space, while an old L-1011 airliner launched the rocket, itself. This endeavor is part of the Space Force's efforts to quickly generate...
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

LEO Satellite Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, Boeing

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of LEO Satellite Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "LEO Satellite Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global LEO Satellite market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the LEO Satellite Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla’s steering yoke and Auto Shift system tested in real-world scenarios

One of the Tesla Model S Plaid’s key features is its uniquely shaped steering yoke, which is notably different from the traditional steering wheels that have been used in cars for decades. The unique steering system has earned the approval of CEO Elon Musk, who noted on Twitter that he loves the Model S Plaid’s steering yoke.
Businessdecrypt.co

Musk 'Lit a Fire' on Green Bitcoin Collaboration: Nasdaq-Listed Hut 8

Nasdaq has become a popular listing destination for crypto companies. Image: Hut 8. 8 Hut becomes the first Canadian crypto miner to be listed on the Nasdaq. The company told Decrypt it’s set to commence Ethereum mining as of this week. As Chinese miners explore alternative locations due to the...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Wire

Armstrong Satellite NFT Launch with Space Force

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On June 17, 2021, the United States Space Force (USSF) is scheduled to launch the fifth vehicle of its GPS III fleet of satellites, advancing the GPS constellation’s global positioning and navigation services to military and civilian users. Through an agreement with CMG Worldwide, GPS III Space Vehicle (SV) 05 has been named “ARMSTRONG” by the USSF GPS III team, in honor of the American astronaut Neil Armstrong, one of the pioneers in extraterrestrial advancements and the first person to set foot on the moon. Naming SV05 after one of the most iconic astronauts continues the GPS III program team’s tradition of satellite naming in honor of prominent explorers in history, and channeling their fierce spirits of adventure and teamwork to achieve great things.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

GPS III SV-05 satellite encapsulated ahead of SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center’s Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 05 satellite was encapsulated within a SpaceX payload fairing at Astrotech Space Operations Florida facility on June 9 in preparation for its upcoming launch scheduled for June 17, 2021 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 15-minute launch window opens 12:09 p.m. EDT.