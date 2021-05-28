Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 18 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Friday is set to be rainy in Big Rapids, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aEVbdFu00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 64 °F, low 35 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
