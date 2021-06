The North Platte Twin Rivers Urgent Care has officially joined the Great Plains Health family. The clinic will open under its new name, Great Plains Urgent Care, today. “Providing patient first care has been the mission of Twin Rivers Urgent Care for over 15 years,” said Dr. Bryan Nockelby, Twin Rivers Urgent Care owner. “This past year has changed healthcare and we wanted to ensure the North Platte Urgent Care would continue to be a locally operated asset for the community. It was important to us that our employees and providers are aligned with a company that shares our values and passion for patient first quality care. Great Plains Health felt like the perfect fit.”