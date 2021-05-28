Cancel
Ionia, MI

Ionia Weather Forecast

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 18 days ago

IONIA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aEVbabj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

