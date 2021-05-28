Ionia Weather Forecast
IONIA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
