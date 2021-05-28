Cancel
Ville Platte, LA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Ville Platte News Beat
 18 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ville Platte Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ville Platte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEVbZfs00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Seize The Day#Personal Finances#Nws
(POINT BAKER, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Point Baker Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.