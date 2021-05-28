Friday rain in Clarksdale: Ideas to make the most of it

(CLARKSDALE, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Clarksdale Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clarksdale:

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.