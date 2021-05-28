Rainy forecast for Camden? Jump on it!
(CAMDEN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Camden Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
