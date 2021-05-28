Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Rainy forecast for Camden? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 18 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Camden Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aEVbXuQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
90
Followers
161
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Camden, ARPosted by
Camden Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Camden?

(CAMDEN, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Camden, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Buzz Buy at 510 California Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1425 California Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Camden, ARPosted by
Camden Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CAMDEN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Camden Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Warning for the Ouachita River At Camden. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 31.0 feet on Monday May 24. However, this forecast is based upon future rainfall, continue to monitor future forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 21.9 Mon 9 AM 20.3 22.7 26.8 31.0 1 PM 5/24