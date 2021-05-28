Friday sun alert in Newberry — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEWBERRY, SC) A sunny Friday is here for Newberry, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newberry:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 66 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.