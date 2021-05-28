Cancel
Perry, FL

Perry Weather Forecast

Perry News Alert
 18 days ago

PERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aEVbUGF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

