Perry Weather Forecast
PERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.